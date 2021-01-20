McLean County reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An increase of 89 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in McLean County has now brought the total of probable and confirmed cases to 13,244 and the death toll to 136.

The two deaths were of a female in her 80s and a male in his 90s, both associated with long-term care facilities.

At this time 651 individuals are isolating at home and 12,435 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 199,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 6.8% through Jan. 19.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 58% of ICU beds in use, 77% of total beds in use, and 27 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19.