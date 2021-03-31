McLean County reports 106 new cases of COVID-19, 94% of hospital beds in use

A picture taken on March 3, 2021 in Paris shows a vaccine vial reading “Covid-19 vaccine” on an European passport. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Highest one-day increase in more than two months, health officials concerned and push for preventative measures

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 106 new and probable cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 14,545.

This is the highest one-day increase since January 29, the health department said. This has caused concern for health officials.

“With warmer weather, and a holiday weekend approaching, we are stressing the continuation of smart and cautious interactions with people who are not immediate members of our household. Even if you are fully vaccinated, we still do not have enough data to tell us how effective the vaccines are against spreading the disease. So please assist us in spreading the message to continue to mask and social distance, take the gathering outdoors or to better ventilated areas when possible, and be insistent on maintaining the 6-foot social distancing.” McLean County Health Department press release

At this time, 440 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,868 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 276,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.4% through March 30.

Currently, 30 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 29.

There have been 207 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.