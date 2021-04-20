McLean County reports 106,458 total doses of vaccine administered, 96% of ICU beds in use

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, April 20, the McLean County Health Department reported 52 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 593 people are isolating at home, and 16,045 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 304,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.4% through April 19.

Currently, 54 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, 92% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 36.

Approximately 106,022 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 16,906 probable and confirmed cases with 214 deaths.

McLean County Health Department will also be holding a Vaccine Facts Town Hall Tuesday evening in Spanish. The live, virtual event runs from approximately 6 p.m. — 7 p.m.