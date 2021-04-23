McLean County reports 111,260 total doses of vaccine administered, 59 residents hospitalized due to virus

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, April 23, the McLean County Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 610 people are isolating at home, and 16,215 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

458 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, April 16.

The age breakdown for all cases added to the total between April 16 and April 23 is listed below:

  • <1 – 83 (+1)
  • 1-17 – 2178 (+105)
  • 18-19 – 1309 (+25)
  • 20s – 4634 (+108)
  • 30s – 2238 (+66)
  • 40s – 2079 (+62)
  • 50s – 1920 (+39)
  • 60s – 1370 (+25)
  • 70s – 719 (+18)
  • 80s – 370 (+7)
  • 90s – 191 (+2)
  • 100s – 9 (+0)

More than 309,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.2% through April 22.

Currently, 59 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 88% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 16.

Approximately 111,260 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. 

Collectively, the county reported a total of 17,100 probable and confirmed cases with 216 deaths.

