McLean County reports 113 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 113 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Monday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 19,169.

In McLean County, there are currently 265 individuals isolating. 18,652 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 10 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 22 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There has been one additional COVID-related death reported since the last update. This brings the total number of deaths in McLean County to 242.

The update also showed that approximately 173,283 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 49.55% are fully vaccinated.