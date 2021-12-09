McLean County reports 116 new cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 116 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID-19 update Thursday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 26,408.

There are currently 1,183 people isolated at home, while 24,904 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Thirty-one McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 43 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

McLean County hospitals reported 88% of ICU beds in use and 98% of their total beds in use.

The health department reported no new deaths, keeping the total of McLean county deaths at 290.

Approximately 227,747 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.