McLean County reports 116 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 116 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID-19 update Thursday.
The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 26,408.
There are currently 1,183 people isolated at home, while 24,904 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Thirty-one McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 43 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.
McLean County hospitals reported 88% of ICU beds in use and 98% of their total beds in use.
The health department reported no new deaths, keeping the total of McLean county deaths at 290.
Approximately 227,747 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.