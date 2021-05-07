McLean County reports 120,125 total doses of vaccine administered, 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations

FILE – In this Monday, March 8, 2021 file photo, a health worker shows the media how she prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to a patient at a vaccination center set up in front of Rome’s Termini central station. AstraZeneca’s release of encouraging data about its coronavirus vaccine from its U.S. trial raised hopes that the drug company could bury doubts about the shot and put a troubled rollout behind it. But just hours later, U.S. officials released an unusual statement expressing concerns AstraZeneca had included “outdated information” from its study and that it may have provided “an incomplete view of the efficacy data.” (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 7, the McLean County Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths.

The victims include a man in his 30s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 70s. None are associated with long-term care.

The update showed 381 people are isolating at home, and 17,215 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

330 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, April 30.

The age breakdown for all cases added to the total between April 30 and May 7 is listed below:

<1 – 91 (+2)

1-17 – 2332 (+58)

18-19 – 1333 (+15)

20s – 4811 (+92)

30s – 2385 (+53)

40s – 2177 (+42)

50s – 2001 (+36)

60s – 1413 (+25)

70s – 729 (+4)

80s – 379 (+3)

90s – 191 (+0)

100s – 9 (+0)

More than 328,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.2% through May 6.

Currently, 32 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 88% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 42.

Approximately 126,253 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 17,852 probable and confirmed cases with 224 deaths.