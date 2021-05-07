McLean County reports 120,125 total doses of vaccine administered, 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 7, the McLean County Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 and three new COVID-related deaths.
The victims include a man in his 30s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 70s. None are associated with long-term care.
The update showed 381 people are isolating at home, and 17,215 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
330 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, April 30.
The age breakdown for all cases added to the total between April 30 and May 7 is listed below:
- <1 – 91 (+2)
- 1-17 – 2332 (+58)
- 18-19 – 1333 (+15)
- 20s – 4811 (+92)
- 30s – 2385 (+53)
- 40s – 2177 (+42)
- 50s – 2001 (+36)
- 60s – 1413 (+25)
- 70s – 729 (+4)
- 80s – 379 (+3)
- 90s – 191 (+0)
- 100s – 9 (+0)
More than 328,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.2% through May 6.
Currently, 32 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 88% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 42.
Approximately 126,253 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 17,852 probable and confirmed cases with 224 deaths.