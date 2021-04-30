McLean County reports 120,125 total doses of vaccine administered, 77% of ICU beds in use

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Registered Nurse Morgan James loads a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at the Blood Bank of Alaska in Anchorage on March 19, 2021. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, April 30, the McLean County Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 514 people are isolating at home, and 16,768 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

422 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, April 16.

The age breakdown for all cases added to the total between April 23 and April 29 is listed below:

  • <1 – 89 (+6)
  • 1-17 – 2275 (+97)
  • 18-19 – 1318 (+9)
  • 20s – 4719 (+85)
  • 30s – 2332 (+94)
  • 40s – 2135 (+56)
  • 50s – 1965 (+45)
  • 60s – 1388 (+18)
  • 70s – 725 (+6)
  • 80s – 376 (+6)
  • 90s – 191 (+0)
  • 100s – 9 (+0)

More than 318,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.2% through April 29.

Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 95% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 31.

Approximately 120,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. 

Collectively, the county reported a total of 17,522 probable and confirmed cases with 218 deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News