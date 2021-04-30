McLean County reports 120,125 total doses of vaccine administered, 77% of ICU beds in use

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, April 30, the McLean County Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19.
The update showed 514 people are isolating at home, and 16,768 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
422 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, April 16.
The age breakdown for all cases added to the total between April 23 and April 29 is listed below:
- <1 – 89 (+6)
- 1-17 – 2275 (+97)
- 18-19 – 1318 (+9)
- 20s – 4719 (+85)
- 30s – 2332 (+94)
- 40s – 2135 (+56)
- 50s – 1965 (+45)
- 60s – 1388 (+18)
- 70s – 725 (+6)
- 80s – 376 (+6)
- 90s – 191 (+0)
- 100s – 9 (+0)
More than 318,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.2% through April 29.
Currently, 22 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 95% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 31.
Approximately 120,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 17,522 probable and confirmed cases with 218 deaths.