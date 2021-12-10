McLean County reports 123 new cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 123 cases of COVID-19 in Friday’s update.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 26,531.

There are currently 1,136 individuals isolating at home, while 25,077 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. Twenty-eight McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 38 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean county hospitals.

The McLean County Health Department reported no additional deaths, keeping the total of McLean County deaths at 290.

About 228,946 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.