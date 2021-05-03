McLean County reports 123,223 total doses of vaccine administered

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, April 14, 2021, a pharmacist fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Antwerp, Belgium. Moderna and vaccine promoter Gavi have announced Monday May 3, 2021, the pharmaceutical company will provide up to 500 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the U.N.-backed program for needy people in low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, FILE)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 3, the McLean County Health Department reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The update showed 514 people are isolating at home, and 16,954 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 322,200 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.5%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.2% through May 2.

Currently, 21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 96% of ICU beds in use, 96% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 48.

Approximately 123,223 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 17,646 probable and confirmed cases with 218 deaths.