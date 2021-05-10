McLean County reports 129,445 total doses of vaccine administered, 42 COVID-19 hospitalizations

How long does protection from COVID-19 vaccines last? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 10, the McLean County Health Department reported 91 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 361 people are isolating at home, and 17,323 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 331,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.4%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.5% through May 9.

Currently, 35 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 85% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 42.

Approximately 129,445 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 17,943 probable and confirmed cases with 224 deaths.