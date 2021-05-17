McLean County reports 136,125 total doses of vaccine administered, 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 17, the McLean County Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 225 people are isolating at home, and 17,652 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 338,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.5% through May 16.

Currently, 21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 28.

Approximately 136,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,123 probable and confirmed cases with 225 deaths.