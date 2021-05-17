McLean County reports 136,125 total doses of vaccine administered, 28 COVID-19 hospitalizations

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 17, the McLean County Health Department reported 70 new cases of COVID-19.
The update showed 225 people are isolating at home, and 17,652 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 338,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.5% through May 16.
Currently, 21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 28.
Approximately 136,125 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,123 probable and confirmed cases with 225 deaths.