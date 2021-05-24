McLean County reports 143,691 total doses of vaccine administered

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 24, the McLean County Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19.
The update showed 196 people are isolating at home, and 17,835 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 346,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% through May 23.
Currently, 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 18.
Approximately 143,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,284 probable and confirmed cases with 227 deaths.