McLean County reports 143,691 total doses of vaccine administered

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, May 24, the McLean County Health Department reported 58 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 196 people are isolating at home, and 17,835 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 346,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% through May 23.

Currently, 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 18.

Approximately 143,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,284 probable and confirmed cases with 227 deaths.