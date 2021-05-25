McLean County reports 143,940 total doses of vaccine administered

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, May 25, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 161 people are isolating at home, and 17,884 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 346,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% through May 24.

Currently, 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of ICU beds in use, 86% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 17.

Approximately 143,940 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,298 probable and confirmed cases with 227 deaths.

Those looking to get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to call the MCHD COVID Call Center at (309)-888-5600 Mon-Fri 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. to set a second-dose appointment.