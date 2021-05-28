McLean County reports 145,794 total doses of vaccine administered

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 28, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported six new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 127 people are isolating at home, and 17,969 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There have been 118 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Friday, May 21.

The age breakdown for all cases added to the total between May 21 and May 28 is listed below:

<1 – 98 (+3)

1-17 – 2450 (+23)

18-19 – 1344 (+1)

20s – 4922 (+29)

30s – 2458 (+17)

40s – 2235 (+15)

50s – 2061 (+16)

60s – 1450 (+10)

70s – 742 (+3)

80s – 384 (+1)

90s – 191 (+0)

100s – 9 (+0)

More than 349,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.3% through May 27.

Currently, 20 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 81% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 12.

Approximately 145,794 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,344 probable and confirmed cases with 228 deaths.

New vaccine clinics for next week

Those still looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine in McLean County are encouraged to use the following resources: