McLean County reports 145,794 total doses of vaccine administered

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 28, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported six new cases of COVID-19.
The update showed 127 people are isolating at home, and 17,969 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
There have been 118 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Friday, May 21.
The age breakdown for all cases added to the total between May 21 and May 28 is listed below:
- <1 – 98 (+3)
- 1-17 – 2450 (+23)
- 18-19 – 1344 (+1)
- 20s – 4922 (+29)
- 30s – 2458 (+17)
- 40s – 2235 (+15)
- 50s – 2061 (+16)
- 60s – 1450 (+10)
- 70s – 742 (+3)
- 80s – 384 (+1)
- 90s – 191 (+0)
- 100s – 9 (+0)
More than 349,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.3% through May 27.
Currently, 20 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 81% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 12.
Approximately 145,794 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,344 probable and confirmed cases with 228 deaths.
New vaccine clinics for next week
Those still looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine in McLean County are encouraged to use the following resources:
- MCHD clinics can be found online using this link: ://health.mcleancountyil.gov/790/COVID-19-Vaccine
- New clinics added every Thursday at 11 a.m.
- Vaccine clinics across the state can be found here: https://coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/vaccination-location
- The MCHD COVID Call Center is also able to help set up vaccine appointments in the community: (309)-888-5600
- Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
- Available for first and second dose appointments