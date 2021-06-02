McLean County reports 148,249 total doses of vaccine have been administered

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, June 2, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported three new cases of COVID-19.
The update showed 74 people are isolating at home, and 18,072 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 352,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.5% through June 1.
Currently, four McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 62% of ICU beds in use, 74% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is six.
Approximately 148,249 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,380 probable and confirmed cases with 230 deaths.