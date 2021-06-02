McLean County reports 148,249 total doses of vaccine have been administered

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Wednesday, June 2, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported three new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 74 people are isolating at home, and 18,072 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

More than 352,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.5% through June 1.

Currently, four McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 62% of ICU beds in use, 74% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is six.

Approximately 148,249 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. 

Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,380 probable and confirmed cases with 230 deaths.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News