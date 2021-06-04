McLean County reports 149,769 total doses of vaccine have been administered

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

McLean County COVID-19 Update

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County health officials have reported 18,099 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered from COVID-19 Friday.

Currently, 62 individuals are isolating at home. The McLean County Health Department also reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, May 28, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,397.

More than 354,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.5% through June 3.

Currently, six McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 76% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is eight.

There have been 230 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 149,769 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News