McLean County reports 149,769 total doses of vaccine have been administered

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County health officials have reported 18,099 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered from COVID-19 Friday.

Currently, 62 individuals are isolating at home. The McLean County Health Department also reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, May 28, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 18,397.

More than 354,500 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.5% through June 3.

Currently, six McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 81% of ICU beds in use, 76% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is eight.

There have been 230 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Approximately 149,769 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.