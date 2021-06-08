McLean County reports 151,116 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, June 8, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported six new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 45 people are isolating at home, and 18,127 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

More than 356,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 0.7% through June 7.

Currently, seven McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 92% of ICU beds in use, 94% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is five.

Approximately 151,443 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. 

Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,410 probable and confirmed cases with 231 deaths.

