McLean County reports 17.8% rolling 7-day positivity rate

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 548 cases of COVID-19 in its COVID update Tuesday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 32,061.

According to McLean County, more than 701,200 tests have resulted in a 4.6% positivity rate, with a 17.8 seven-day positivity rate.

There are currently 2,883 individuals isolated at home, while 28,824 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

There are 45 McLean County residents reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 62 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals. Currently, 92% of ICU beds are in use and 97% of total beds are in use.

The McLean County Health Department reported one additional death, bringing the total of McLean county deaths to 309.

About 247,333 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.