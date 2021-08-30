McLean County reports 180 additional cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 180 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Monday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 20,384.

In McLean County, there are currently 503 individuals isolating, while 19,610 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 26 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 30 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There has been one new COVID-related death reported since the last update. This brings the total number of deaths in McLean County to 245.

The update showed that approximately 180,628 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 53.19% of the county is fully vaccinated.