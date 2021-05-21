McLean County reports 343,300 total doses of vaccine administered

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, May 21, the McLean County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19.

The update showed 211 people are isolating at home, and 17,762 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

There have been 173 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Friday, May 14.

Listed below is the age breakdown for all cases added to the total between May 14 and May 21:

  • <1 – 95 (+4)
  • 1-17 – 2427 (+42)
  • 18-19 – 1343 (+7)
  • 20s – 4893 (+40)
  • 30s – 2441 (+24)
  • 40s – 2220 (+23)
  • 50s – 2045 (+17)
  • 60s – 1440 (+11)
  • 70s – 739 (+5)
  • 80s – 383 (+0)
  • 90s – 191 (+0)
  • 100s – 9 (+0)

More than 343,300 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.9% through May 20.

Currently, 26 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 85% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is 21.

Approximately 139,578 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. 

Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,226 probable and confirmed cases with 227 deaths.

