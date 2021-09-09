McLean County reports 35 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 35 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Thursday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 20,950.

In McLean County, there are currently 448 individuals isolating, while 20,221 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 32 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 36 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County at 249.

The update also showed that approximately 181,813 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 52.67% of the county is fully vaccinated.