McLean County reports 37 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 37 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Tuesday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 23,073.

In McLean County, there are currently 228 individuals isolating, while 22,556 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 17 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 11 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County at 272.

The update also showed that approximately 194,002 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county.