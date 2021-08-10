McLean County reports 40 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 40 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Tuesday.
The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 19,209.
In McLean County, there are currently 241 individuals isolating. 18,714 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 12 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 16 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.
There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County at 242.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a lower number of vaccines administered since yesterday. The update showed that approximately 173,175 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 50.17% are fully vaccinated.