McLean County reports 43 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 43 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Tuesday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 20,427.

In McLean County, there are currently 466 individuals isolating, while 19,696 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 20 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 33 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County to 245.

The update also showed that approximately 179,459 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 52.01% of the county is fully vaccinated.