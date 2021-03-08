McLean County reports 44 new cases of COVID-19, 89% of hospital beds in use

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, the McLean County Health Department reported 44 new cases of coronavirus.

The report showed 183 people are isolating at home and 14,267 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 251,600 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 1.9% through March 7.

Currently, 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 88% of ICU beds in use, 89% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is unavailable at this time.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 14,670 probable and confirmed cases with 173 deaths.

Approximately 41,081 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Vaccine Clinics for March 8 — March 16: