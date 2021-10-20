McLean County reports 48 additional cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 48 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Wednesday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 22,881.

In McLean County, there are currently 223 individuals isolating, while 22,370 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 14 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 19 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been two new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This brings the total number of deaths in McLean County at 269.

The update also showed that approximately 191,856 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county.