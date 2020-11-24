McLean County reports 50th COVID-19 death, 91% of ICU beds in use

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 136 new cases and one new COVID-related death.
The victim was a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions. She was not associated with a long-term care facility.
The report showed 1,355 people are isolating at home with more than 50 people hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19, 23 of whom are McLean County residents. Local hospitals are reporting 91% of ICU beds in use and 83% of total beds in use.
6,381 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 133,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.9% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.1% through Monday.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 7,809 confirmed and probable cases with 50 deaths.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike give COVID-19 update
- Jupiter, Saturn to form closest ‘great conjunction’ in 800 years
- South Side Mission forced to close New Promise Center Shelter
- Wildlife Prairie Park hosting outdoor scavenger hunt for families on Thanksgiving
- Restaurant workers out of jobs again as virus surges anew