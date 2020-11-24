McLean County reports 50th COVID-19 death, 91% of ICU beds in use

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus disease and flu outbreak or coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous viral strain case as a pandemic medical health risk concept with dangerous cells as a 3D render

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 136 new cases and one new COVID-related death.

The victim was a woman in her 30s with underlying health conditions. She was not associated with a long-term care facility.

The report showed 1,355 people are isolating at home with more than 50 people hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19, 23 of whom are McLean County residents. Local hospitals are reporting 91% of ICU beds in use and 83% of total beds in use.

6,381 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

More than 133,000 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.9% The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.1% through Monday. 

Collectively, the county reported a total of 7,809 confirmed and probable cases with 50 deaths.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News