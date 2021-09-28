McLean County reports 51 additional cases of COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 51 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Tuesday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 22,027.

In McLean County, there are currently 360 individuals isolating, while 21,384 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 26 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 26 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County at 257.

The update also showed that approximately 186,048 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 54.07% of the county is fully vaccinated.