McLean County reports 54 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 54 cases of COVID-19 in their weekly COVID update Wednesday.
According to the press release, these numbers are up from the 29 new cases reported last Wednesday. The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 18,542.
In McLean county, there are currently 52 individuals isolating. 18,251 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently no McLean county residents hospitalized for COVID-19, but there are eight patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean county hospitals.
There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths reported since the last update, bringing the total number of deaths in McLean county up to 239. The deaths were not associated with long-term care facilities.
The update also showed that approximately 166,222 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county.