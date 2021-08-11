McLean County reports 58 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 58 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Wednesday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 19,267.

In McLean County, there are currently 260 individuals isolating. 18,753 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 12 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 17 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County at 242.

The update showed that approximately 173,384 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 51.06% are fully vaccinated.