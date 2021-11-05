McLean County reports 59 additional cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 59 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Friday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 23,405.

There are currently 253 individuals isolated at home, while 22,859 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 14 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 10 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

The McLean County Health Department reported one additional death, bringing the total of McLean county deaths to 279.

About 200,973 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.

The health department will also be hosting two vaccine clinics for children aged 5-11:

Tuesday, Nov. 9 from 9:00 – 11:30 at Grossinger Motors Arena

Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 8:30 – 11:30 at Grossinger Motors Arena

Registration for the 5-11 clinic can be made by calling (309) 888-5600 on Mondays-Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-in appointments are not currently available for this age group.