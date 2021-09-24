McLean County reports 59 additional cases of COVID-19, 1 death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 59 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Friday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 21,852.

In McLean County, there are currently 432 individuals isolating, while 21,133 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 31 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 30 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There has been one new COVID-related death reported since the last update. This brings the total number of deaths in McLean County to 256.

The update also showed that approximately 184,956 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 53.79% of the county is fully vaccinated.