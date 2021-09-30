McLean County reports 64 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 64 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Thursday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 22,158.

In McLean County, there are currently 374 individuals isolating, while 21,499 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 28 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 23 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County at 257.

The update also showed that approximately 186,418 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 54.14% of the county is fully vaccinated.