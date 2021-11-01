McLean County reports 68 additional cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 68 additional cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Monday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 infections to 23,229.

In McLean County, there are currently 214 individuals isolating, while 22,727 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 12 McLean county residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and 10 individuals hospitalized in McLean County hospitals for COVID-19.

There has been one additional COVID-related death reported since the last update. This brings the total number of deaths in McLean county to 276.

The update also showed that approximately 198,278 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the county.

