McLean County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new COVID-related death

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, June 7, the McLean County Health Department (MCHD) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new COVID-related death.

The victim was a woman in her 70s not associated with long-term care.

The update showed 57 people are isolating at home, and 18,110 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 356,400 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 0.7% through June 6.

Currently, six McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 77% of ICU beds in use, 82% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is five.

Approximately 151,443 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 18,404 probable and confirmed cases with 231 deaths.