McLean County reports 78 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths Friday, April 2.

The county now has a total of 15,700 probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 208 deaths.

It was discovered that a death that was reported by MCHD, as well as by IDPH, as being a Mclean County resident was actually from another jurisdiction (based on their home address). The total was reduced from 207 to 206, according to a press release.

Two additional deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total from 206 to 208. The first was a male in his 80s not associated with a long-term care facility and the second a male in his 90s associated with long-term care.

At this time, 502 individuals are isolating at home, and an additional 14,952 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Currently, 432 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday, March 26.

More than 279,500 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 5.5% through 04/01/2021.

Thirty-eight McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.