McLean County reports 83 new COVID-19 cases, 64% of ICU beds in use

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, Feb. 1, the McLean County Health Department reported 83 new cases of coronavirus since Friday, Jan. 29.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight gave an update on where the county stands regarding COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine distribution.

She said those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B are currently eligible to receive the vaccine when it is available. She said appointments for those vaccines can be made through the health department’s website.

To clarify, Phase 1A allows health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine, whereas Phase 1B allows people 65 years and older and non–health care frontline essential workers to receive the vaccine

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced last week the state is partnering with Hy-Vee pharmacies across central and northern Illinois as well as some Walgreens, and Jewel-Osco pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. Locations for those pharmacies have been added to the website, where members of the public can find and schedule an appointment.

Three scheduled vaccine clinics are available for this week. Appointment spots for first-dose vaccine clinics open mid-day on Thursdays as soon as the number of doses being received from IDPH for the week is known.

This week’s clinics include the following:

Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Thursday, Feb. 4, clinics at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those residents due for their second dose of vaccine.

Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for residents needing their first dose of vaccine.

The report showed 443 people are isolating at home and 13,235 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 215,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.4%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 4.3% through Jan. 31.

21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 64% of ICU beds in use, 85% of total beds in use, and 32 people hospitalized for COVID-19.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 13,851 probable and confirmed cases with 152 deaths.