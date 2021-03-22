McLean County reports 83 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, March 22, the McLean County Health Department reported 83 new cases of COVID-19.

At this time, 248 people are isolating at home, and 14,609 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered. 

More than 265,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%.

The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.2% through March 21.

24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 78% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 10.

Approximately 58,325 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County. 

Collectively, the county reported a total of 15,058 probable and confirmed cases with 177 deaths.

