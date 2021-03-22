McLean County reports 83 new COVID-19 cases

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Monday, March 22, the McLean County Health Department reported 83 new cases of COVID-19.
At this time, 248 people are isolating at home, and 14,609 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
More than 265,900 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 5.7%.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 3.2% through March 21.
24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. McLean County hospitals are reporting 69% of ICU beds in use, 78% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID at McLean County hospitals is 10.
Approximately 58,325 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.
Collectively, the county reported a total of 15,058 probable and confirmed cases with 177 deaths.