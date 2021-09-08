McLean County reports 84 additional cases of COVID-19,

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 84 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Wednesday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 20,915.

In McLean County, there are currently 454 individuals isolating, while 20,183 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 29 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 42 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County to 249.

The update also showed that approximately 181,518 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 52.58% of the county is fully vaccinated.