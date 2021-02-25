McLean County reports 85% of ICU beds in use, second vaccine dose clinics available

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2021, file photo, scripps health official draws from a vile of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to administering it at their new drive-thru vaccination site at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in Del Mar, Calif. Executives from the major COVID-19 vaccine producers are set Tuesday, Feb. 23, to answer questions from Congress about expanding the supply of shots needed to curb the pandemic that has killed more than 500,000 Americans. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, Feb. 25.

The report showed 191 people are isolating at home and 14,062 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

More than 240,300 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.0%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.5% through Feb. 24.

21 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use and 93% of total beds in use. The total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 at McLean County hospitals is unavailable at this time.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 14,444 probable and confirmed cases with 170 deaths.

COVID-19 Vaccine Update

The McLean County Health Department and Carle BroMenn Medical Center have two second-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for this week. Vaccine shipments that were delayed last week due to winter weather were received earlier this week. Canceled clinics from last week have been rescheduled and all other second-dose clinics for this week will go on as planned.

MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center second dose clinics currently scheduled for this week are:

Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine, including those rescheduled from the clinic on Feb. 16

Friday, Feb. 26, at the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine

Approximately 29,232 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in McLean County.