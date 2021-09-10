McLean County reports 92 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 92 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Friday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 21,042.

In McLean County, there are currently 490 individuals isolating, while 20,271 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 30 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 31 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been two new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This brings the total number of deaths in McLean County at 251.

The update also showed that approximately 182,038 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 52.73% of the county is fully vaccinated.