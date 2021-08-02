McLean County reports 93 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 93 cases of COVID-19 in their daily COVID update Monday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 18,927.

In McLean County, there are currently 195 individuals isolating. 18,479 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 12 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 15 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update, keeping the total number of deaths in McLean County at 241.

The update also showed that approximately 171,280 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county, and 49.05% are fully vaccinated.