McLean County reports 98 additional cases of COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County Health Department reported 98 cases of COVID-19 in its daily COVID update Monday.

The additional infections bring the grand total of COVID-19 cases in the county up to 22,586.

In McLean County, there are currently 280 individuals isolating, while 22,015 individuals have been released from isolation. There are currently 28 McLean County residents hospitalized for COVID-19, and there are 26 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in McLean County hospitals.

There have been no new COVID-related deaths reported since the last update. This keeps the total number of deaths in McLean County at 263.

The update also showed that approximately 188,924 doses of COVID-19 have been administered in the county.