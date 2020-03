FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BLOOMINGTON (WMBD) — Another person has tested positive for COVID-19 in McLean County, bringing the total number of people up to nine, health officials said Friday.

The McLean County Health Department said three people are being hospitalized. Additionally, 134 tests were provided in total and 85 came back negative. Forty-nine people are under investigation.

The first death related to the virus, a woman in her 70s, was reported on March 22.