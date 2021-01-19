McLean County sees 180 new cases, Region 2 restrictions lessen

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday, the McLean County Health Department reported 180 new cases of coronavirus.

Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight gave an update on where the county stands regarding COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine distribution.

She said McLean County moved into Phase 1b of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, saying eventually, everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. She said neighbors should stay patient as Phase 1a and Phase 1b are expected to service an estimated 50,000 people in the county.

McKnight said the public is encouraged to continue checking the calendar for more clinics to be added. She said health department officials will notify the public of the next clinic through media partners, the website, and the McLean County Health Department social media pages.

At this time, McKnight said more than 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.

As of Sunday, Region 2 is under Tier 1 mitigations. For Region 2 to move to Phase 4, the region must:

Maintain a test positivity rate < or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days (7-day average)

Staffed hospital and ICU beds > or equal to 20% for three consecutive days (3-day average)

Have no sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average over 7 of 10 days)

As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, this is where Region 2 stands:

Percent positivity for three consecutive days — (7-day rolling average) — currently at 7.2 %

ICU hospital bed availability for 3 consecutive days — currently at 27%; 11 consecutive days > or equal to 20%

No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital in 7 of the last 10 days — currently 10 days of COVID-19 patient decreases.

The report showed 730 people are isolating at home. 21 McLean County residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 29 others were hospitalized for COVID-19. 12,270 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

McKnight said local hospitals reported 50% of ICU beds in use and 69% of total beds in use.

More than 198,200 tests resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 6.6%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 6.5% through Monday.

Collectively, the county reported a total of 13,155 confirmed and probable cases with 134 deaths.