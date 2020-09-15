McLean County sees 37 new COVID-19 cases, over 100 considered recovered

Coronavirus

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday’s McLean County COVID-19 report showed an increase in new cases and a slightly rising rolling positivity rate, but it also saw more people released from self-isolation compared to Monday’s update.

The update shows 1,341 people are self-isolating at home while seven people are hospitalized with two of them in intensive care. 1,609 people were released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 61,800 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.8%. The rolling 7-day positivity increased to 6.7% through Monday.

Collectively, the county sits at 2,975 cases with 18 deaths.

