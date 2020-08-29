McLean County sees decrease in new COVID cases Saturday

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County reported just 30 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, a significant decrease compared to the 80 new cases on Friday.

The age breakdowns for the new cases:

<1 — (-1) 5 total instead of 6

10-17 — 2

18-19 — 3

20s — 19

30s — 4

40s — 2

70s — 1

A positive case that was <1 was reported to the McLean County Health Department on Friday, Aug. 28. After the data was reported, the department investigated the case and determined the date of birth was incorrectly entered at the time of testing.

With the 30 new positive cases, the county is reporting a total of 1,402 cases with 16 deaths.

503 people are self-isolating at home and three people are currently hospitalized. 880 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Over 43,000 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 3.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 8.7% through Friday.

Saturday marks the tenth day in a row where people in their 20s made up the largest number of new cases in the county. Over 80 percent of the new cases came from people under 30.

The county’s 7-day rolling positivity rate has been above 8% since Wednesday, but it is not confirmed whether the county has hit the state warning level yet.

The case rate per 100,000 people has risen every week since the month began.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected