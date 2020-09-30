McLean County sees decreasing exposure to COVID-19

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — With the McLean County Health Department reporting just three new cases of the virus Wednesday, the county is seeing falling positivity rates and fewer people isolating at home or in the hospital.

176 people are isolating at home with nine people in the hospital, one of whom is currently in Intensive Care. 3,093 people have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

Collectively, McLean County has had 3,301 cases with 23 COVID-related deaths.

More than 72,900 tests have resulted in a cumulative positivity rate of 4.5%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 2.4% through Tuesday.

On Thursday, Oct. 1., The McLean County Health Department and Chestnut Health Systems mobile COVID testing will set up in LeRoy from 9:00 a.m. — noon. Depending on the weather, drive-through and walk-up testing will be available at 201 N. Chestnut St. in LeRoy.

