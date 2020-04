BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Health Department officials announced four new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 48 positive cases in the county Monday.

Officials said of those 48 cases, 28 are isolating at home and five are hospitalized. 12 people have recovered from the virus, and two have died.

The COVID-19 testing center at the McLean County Fairgrounds remains open from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. They can do up to 250 tests per day, but leaders say they average around 100.